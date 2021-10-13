Denver debuts full-size all-electric street sweeper

DENVER — The first full-size, plug-in, all-electric street sweeper is about to make its Denver debut.
Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) unveiled the new all-electric Tuesday morning.
The sweeper can run for eight hours on a charge and is "super quiet," according to DOTI. The sweeper will operate in the overnight hours in downtown Denver.
DOTI purchased the street sweeper utilizing a $317,000 grant from ALT Fuels Colorado. The grant funding offset the additional cost of purchasing an all-electric unit instead of a regular diesel unit that utilizes about 2,000 gallons of fuel a year. The all-electric unit cost $575,000 total, said DOTI.
Denver’s year-round sweeping program collects dirt and debris off city streets that would otherwise end up in our air and waterways. DOTI has previously used a smaller, fully-electric sweeper to clean its protected bike lanes.
Denver street officials hope the new sweeper takes the city’s air quality improvement efforts a step further with zero emissions.
Denver has a fleet of 200 alternative fuel vehicles including all-electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles and units that run on compressed natural gas and propane.
All-electric street sweeper
