Endangered boreal toad tadpoles released into the wild by Denver Zoo, Colorado Parks & Wildlife

CPW and Zoo officials estimate that it will take several years to bring the species back up to a level where it is secure in the Southern Rocky Mountains.

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — After more than six months of working on a new initiative to boost the state's population of endangered boreal toads, Denver Zoo and Colorado Parks & Wildlife officials say that they've recently released 570 newborn tadpoles back into the wild in Gunnison's National Forest.

“Boreal toads face an extremely uncertain future in Colorado and have a good chance of going extinct without human intervention. We’re committed to continuing this effort with CPW for many years to come, and doing our part to make sure the species remains part of Colorado’s ecosystem for future generations," said Erica Elvove, senior vice president for conservation engagement and impact at Denver Zoo.

According to the Denver Zoo website, boreal toads were once quite commonly found across Colorado. However due to habitat loss and the chytrid fungus, a deadly disease to amphibian populations, the species has been slowly vanishing from its high-elevation habitat in the past two decades.

In addition to the wild release program, the zoo also has a community project running where volunteers can help monitor the species' habitat. This will be so that officials understand the health of the species population and find appropriate sites for future reintroduction of toads bred at the zoo. Those interested can head to the Boreal Toad Conservation Team website.

