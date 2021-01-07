Town of Frisco eliminates single-use plastic bags this week

Frisco retailers and restaurants may no longer offer single-use plastic bags beginning Sept. 1.

FRISCO, Colo. — The distribution of single-use plastic bags will be prohibited in Frisco beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The Town of Frisco's Ordinance 21-01, which will be implemented starting Wednesday, prohibits the distribution of any single-use plastic bags and paper bags with less than 40% postconsumer recycled material.

The ordinance also continues a single-use bag fee of 25 cents for paper bags with at least 40% postconsumer recycled content only, according to the town.

The Town of Frisco said starting Sept. 1, retailers and restaurants may no longer offer single-use plastic bags, including thicker plastic bags, or paper bags made with less than 40% postconsumer recycled material.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags for shopping at grocery stores and other retail establishments.

Frisco restaurants will now be included in this program, which is a departure from the original bag fee ordinance passed in 2019, but will still be exempt from charging and remitting the 25-cent bag fee.

Frisco implemented its original 25-cent bag fee program on January 1, 2020 to discourage the use of disposable bags, which it said end up in landfills, litter the environment, use resources, impede drainage systems and impact wildlife.

The Town of Dillon eliminated single-use plastic bags on Aug. 1, 2021 and a bag fee began in Denver on July 1.

