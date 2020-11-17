Loveland leads the state in residential recycling 4 years in a row

The city's program is a nationally recognized model.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The city of Loveland keeps their number one ranking for residential recycling for a fourth consecutive year, the city of Loveland said in a news release.

This year the city said they directed 60% of their solid waste away from the landfill.

Even as Colorado's recycling rates fell from 17.2 in 2019 to 15.9% in 2020, Loveland said its residents have been steady "varying" 60% and 61% over the last four years.

Boulder-based Eco-Cycle (BEC), a zero-waste advocacy group and Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG), a statewide nonprofit group, compiles these rankings annually.

"Loveland's program has been nationally recognized as a model for its volume-based pricing for trash that creates a strong financial incentive for households to recycle more and produce less waste," said BEC and a CoPIRG report, State of Recycling and Composting.

Listed right under Loveland is Boulder, in second place at 51% residential recycling rate.

Results were released on Nov. 16 over a Facebook Live.

