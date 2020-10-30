x
New state park opens near Trinidad

Fishers Peak State Park is made up of 19,200 acres in Las Animas County.
Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife
The view from the top of Fishers Peak

TRINIDAD, Colo — Gov. Jared Polis announced the opening Colorado's newest state park on Friday.

Fishers Peak State Park, located just south of Trinidad in Las Animas County, will officially begin welcoming the public following the announcement.

The 19,200-acre property was purchased in February 2019 through a collaboration between Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the City of Trinidad, The Nature Conservancy, the Trust for Public Land and Great Outdoors Colorado.

CPW acquired the property in April 2020 and worked with its partners to develop the park.

The property connects grasslands to the east with foothills and mountains to the west, and serves as a wildlife corridor including elk, mile deer, white-tailed deer, mountain lions and black bears.

Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife
A mule deer buck in tall grass at Fishers Peak State Park
Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife
A close up of a horned lizard at Fishers Peak State Park

The property helps maintain important connections between the species in the mountains and parries.

"The objective of the collaboration is to conserve, evaluate and plan the sustainable use of the property for the enjoyment of the public while perpetuating the natural resources on the property," CPW said.

Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife
A view of Fishers Peak from the base of the mountain

