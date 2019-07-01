BOULDER, Colo. — It's self-serve at the pump, but they'll also pour while you wait.

"You want this full?" asked Brittney Lagesse as she poured the clear liquid from a large drum into a plastic container. On Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder, there's a different kind of filling station called "Refill Revolution."

“It is a place where you can come and get all of your items to reduce your waste," Lagesse explained. “You can bring in your own container and refill them to eliminate single-use packaging.”

Lagesse opened the store about 15 months ago.

Not unrelated: she also made a change in her life three years ago.

“I was like living the natural lifestyle, but I totally had overlooked the amount of waste that I was producing," Lagesse said. “I was like taking the trash out multiple times a week and now it’s significantly less.”

Lagesse brought her passion for sustainability to the storefront. Customers can fill containers everything from laundry detergent to olive oil. It's a new store promoting an older way of life.

"We’re kind of just going back in time to how we used to do it - to how our grandparents used to do it before the 1950s when single-use plastic started," Lagesse said.

She said hopes the idea will stick in 2019 and years to come.

“I hope that it inspires people to be more mindful about the things that they’re purchasing," she said.

Several other stores in the Denver metro area encourage customers to bring in their own containers to fill up on bulk products. Joy Fill in Denver, Zero Market in Aurora and Simply Bulk Market in Longmont are among the stores promoting the idea.

