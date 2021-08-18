First case of West Nile reported in Boulder County

The Boulder health department said a Longmont resident contracted the disease from the bite of an infected mosquito.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Longmont resident has contracted West Nile Virus (WNV) in the first human case in Boulder County reports Boulder County Public Health (BCPH).

The county detected the first positive WNV mosquito pool during the week of July 18 and continues to test mosquito pools.

Infected mosquitos transmit WNV to humans with a bite – most infections are mild – the more serious WNV infections can cause:

Encephalitis (inflammation of the brain)

Meningitis (inflammation of the brain's lining)

Loss of vision, paralysis, coma, tremors, convulsions and death

There is no treatment, cure or vaccination for the virus and health care providers can only treat the symptoms to help patients recover.

“No matter where you live, now is the time to be proactive in protecting yourselves and your family from West Nile Virus,” said Marshall Lipps, BCPH environmental health specialist. “Prevention is key with WNV, so we urge residents to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.”

Symptoms of WNV include:

Fever

Extreme fatigue

Headache

Body aches

Occasionally skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes

BCPH said most human WNV cases are reported in August and September – WNV transmission risk is estimated to be high and all residents are encouraged to take personal protective precautions. The transmission risk is present until the fist hard freeze.

Remember the four Ds to protect yourself from WNV:

Use DEET

DRESS in long sleeves and pants

in long sleeves and pants Avoid the outdoors from DUSK until DAWN

until DRAIN standing water outside your home.

Visit BoulderCountyMosquito.net or call the Colorado Health Information Line at 1-877-462-2911 for more information about WNV.

Report nuisance mosquitoes at BoulderCountyMosquito.net.