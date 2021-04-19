WATCH: NASA shared images of first successful controlled helicopter flight on Mars

The space agency's helicopter team live streamed images of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flying on Mars, in the early morning hours on Monday April 19.

As NASA works to collect data from the Red Planet, the space agency's latest mission involved the first ever attempt to fly its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on the planet. And, the mission was successful!

Data from the first flight, which happened earlier Monday morning, arrived to Earth at around 6:30 a.m. Eastern (3:30 a.m. Pacific). That's when the team that handles the helicopter mission were live streaming the moment, to show their findings, along with more images from Mars showing the helicopter flying.

NASA's helicopter team for this mission received the data downlink from Mars at the Space Flight Operations Facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The actual flight by the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter took place earlier on Monday morning at around 3:30 a.m. Eastern. NASA's Ingenuity helicopter team were seen cheering excitedly when they realized that the helicopter was able to fly.

The team analyzed the telemetry data first, showing how the craft was able to ascend. Then, multiple images arrived through the downlink, showing the craft in the red haze of Mars. The group cheered as the images showed it was able to leave the ground in the Mars atmosphere.