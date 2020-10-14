Science guy Steve Spangler stops by 'Ellen' on Wednesday

You'll see Steve Spangler on an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. on 9NEWS.

BURBANK, Calif. — Are you looking for some amazing experiments that you can do with your kids, all inspired by TikTok?

9NEWS Science Expert Steve Spangler made a fun visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to demonstrate some TikTok-inspired lessons in centripetal force.

You can catch the "Ellen" episode on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. on 9NEWS.

Watch the "TikTok Science" segment with Steve Spangler:

TikTok Science with Steve Spangler If you're a parent teaching at home, resident science guy Steve Spangler is back with some amazing experiments that you can do with your kids, all inspired by TikTok! From a lesson in centripetal force, to finding out how Executive Producer Andy reacts to mixing Mentos and Coca-Cola, you're going to want to see this!

Spangler is the guy at 9NEWS who makes things fizz, pop, smoke and erupt all in the name of making science fun. Steve's eye-catching science experiments are featured weekly on the 4 p.m. show and Mile High Mornings.

TikTok science with Steve Spangler 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Spangler joined 9NEWS in 2000 as a science contributor, but the title quickly morphed into the 9NEWS Science Guy. His weekly experiments and science segments are designed to teach viewers creative ways to make learning fun.

Spangler never fails to surprise his co-hosts who seem to enjoy an occasional blast from a fire extinguisher or are eager to help trigger a few exploding pumpkins... all in the name of science.

Spangler is probably best known for teaching millions of people how to turn an ordinary bottle of soda and a roll of Mentos into an erupting geyser of fun.

Spangler is a two-time Heartland Emmy winner and holds a Guinness World Record for conducting the largest physics experiment in 2009.

> Learn more about Steve Spangler

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Science is Cool

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.