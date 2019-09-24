LEADVILLE, Colo. — Trees are providing a lot of critical data about avalanches in Colorado's high country.

Ethan Greene, the director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) and a snow scientist, has a storage locker in Leadville that's full of dead trees.

“Storage locker full of tree disks that we have collected from trees that were killed in early March of this year,” said Greene.

All summer Greene and other scientists have been returning to avalanche paths around Colorado to study trees that were killed in avalanches last winter.

It was an active season for slides, Colorado had 4,273 reported avalanches between October 2018 and May 2019, according to the CAIC.

In March the Ten Mile Canyon between Copper Mountain and Frisco had more than 20 in a few days.

“It was really an unprecedented event the size of the avalanches and the number of large avalanches,” said Greene. “So, we really want to understand this avalanche cycle was it like a flood a 50-year event or 100-year event or 300-year event?”

To better understand why last winter was so active, scientists are looking at tree rings. Each ring represents one year, and some trees in avalanche paths have 200 rings. The rings can indicate whether each was wet or dry and even if there were any impacts from avalanches.

The tree disks are being processed at the U.S. Forest Service Experimental Forest in Fraser and some are being studied by scientists in Bozeman Montana at the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) is also looking at the information from this study to better plan for avalanches along state highways and Interstate 70.

“Some of this impacts the state transportation system,” said Greene. “So we are working with CDOT to try and use the information to help make informed decisions around avalanche mitigation.”

The study could take a few years to finish but some information is already coming out of the work and more could be released in the fall.

