Xcel took over thermostats of potentially thousands of customers for the first time

Anyone can sign up for the company's smart thermostat rewards program, when Xcel can make adjustments in an energy emergency.

For the time ever, Xcel Energy took over the smart thermostats of potentially thousands of Colorado customers on Tuesday because of what it called an energy emergency.

Xcel started a program six years ago, called the AC Rewards program, in which customers get rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostat on the hottest summer days to ease strain on the electrical grid. Participating customers need to sign up for the program, and about 22,200 have done that in Colorado.

Tuesday was the first time that Xcel locked some of those thermostats, a company spokesperson said.

The grid experienced an energy emergency that day, due to high temperatures and a unit at a power plant that went offline. The company was not selling energy out of state, Xcel said.

Xcel customers who have certain types of smart thermostats can opt into the AC Rewards Program. They get a onetime $100 enrollment bill credit and $35 every year they participate in the program.

Xcel says on its website that "control events" – when Xcel makes adjustments to the thermostats of participating customers – can happen at anytime during the summer.

Customers can opt out of control events at any time, though on rare occasions, system emergencies can trigger an event that can't be overridden, Xcel says.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.