1-70 westbound partly closed due to crash

CDOT said they have closed I-70 from the Garfield County Regional Airport exit near Rifle.

RIFLE, Colo. — Interstate 70 is partly closed due to a crash said the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Wednesday night.

>> Video above: Denver neighborhood speed limits to be reduced to 20 mph

They said the highway is closed from Garfield County Reginal Airport exit and Rifle, or Exit 94 to Exit 90 - CO 13.

CDOT said there will be delays, and did not state when the lane would reopen.

There is no information on those involved in the crash.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.