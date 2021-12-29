1-70 westbound partly closed due to crash

RIFLE, Colo. — Interstate 70 is partly closed due to a crash said the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Wednesday night.
They said the highway is closed from Garfield County Reginal Airport exit and Rifle, or Exit 94 to Exit 90 - CO 13.
CDOT said there will be delays, and did not state when the lane would reopen.
There is no information on those involved in the crash.
