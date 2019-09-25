DENVER — One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle wreck near Denver International Airport (DIA) on Wednesday.

The wreck was reported shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson Gap Road and 75th Avenue.

As a result, Jackson Gap Road is closed in both directions north of Pena Boulevard. Drivers are asked to use 75th Avenue as an alternative when driving through the area.

