Fatal crash in Douglas County closes CO 86

Colorado Highway 86, just east of Franktown, is closed in both directions due to a fatal crash.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a crash Sunday morning near East State Highway 86 and Warriors Mark Drive, which is just east of Franktown, a spokesperson from the Colorado State Patrol said.

The spokesperson said two vehicles were involved in the crash, each with one driver and one passenger: an Infiniti sedan and a Dodge truck pulling a trailer with an ATV.

The driver of the sedan died, and the other three people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the CSP spokesperson said.

A temporary road closure is in place due to the crash, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday afternoon. According to CDOT's traffic map, Colorado Highway 86 is closed between Tanglewood Road and Village Pines Circle— one mile east of Franktown— at Mile Point 9.

Delays are expected and no information was provided on when the road will reopen.

The sheriff's office said they are assisting Colorado State Patrol crews on scene.

***Temporary Road Closure*** due to a fatal car accident at E State Hwy 86/Warriors Mark Dr. Colorado State Patrol and Rescue crews are on scene with DCSO assisting. pic.twitter.com/miH8Yy4hoK — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) August 27, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.