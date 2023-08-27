x
Fatal crash in Douglas County closes CO 86

Colorado Highway 86, just east of Franktown, is closed in both directions due to a fatal crash.
Credit: Wild Awake - stock.adobe.com

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a crash Sunday morning near East State Highway 86 and Warriors Mark Drive, which is just east of Franktown, a spokesperson from the Colorado State Patrol said. 

The spokesperson said two vehicles were involved in the crash, each with one driver and one passenger: an Infiniti sedan and a Dodge truck pulling a trailer with an ATV. 

The driver of the sedan died, and the other three people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the CSP spokesperson said. 

A temporary road closure is in place due to the crash, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday afternoon. According to CDOT's traffic map, Colorado Highway 86 is closed between Tanglewood Road and Village Pines Circle— one mile east of Franktown— at Mile Point 9.

Delays are expected and no information was provided on when the road will reopen.

The sheriff's office said they are assisting Colorado State Patrol crews on scene.

