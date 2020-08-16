1 dead in crash between SUV, semi in Commerce City

The SUV was driving at a high rate of speed when it hit the back of the semi, police said.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The driver of an SUV died on scene after the vehicle crashed into the back of a semi-truck Sunday morning in Commerce City, according to police.

The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) responded to the scene of the crash at 7:59 a.m. Sunday at Valentia Street and East 56th Avenue, according to a press release.

The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the SUV was going west on 56th Avenue at a high rate of speed and hit the semi, which was stopped at a red traffic light, the release says.

The SUV driver died at the scene. There were no other people in the SUV. The driver of the semi wasn't injured, CCPD said.

The identity of the SUV driver will be released later by the Adam's County Coroner's Office.

CCPD said this was the first fatal accident in Commerce City this year.