BYERS, Colo. — Authorities confirmed a man died and two others were injured in a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 70 east of Byers early Sunday morning.

The man was driving a Ford F-150, with a woman and juvenile also in the pickup, when the crash happened at 5:31 a.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The vehicle landed between the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70.

Eastbound I-70 was closed between U.S. 36 and Peoria Road.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

