DENVER — The railroad crossing located on 13th Avenue in Denver, between Shoshone Street and Umatilla Street, will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Friday.

Repairs are being made on the tracks which pass through the crossing, according to the BNSF Railway. Crews will also make repairs to the crossing once track work has been completed.

Traffic over the crossing will be closed in both directions and detour signage will be in place.

BNSF Railway encourages motorists to seek alternative routes on Colfax Avenue, 6th Avenue, Santa Fe Drive or Federal Boulevard.

