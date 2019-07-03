EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 is expected to be closed between Frisco and Vail until at least mid-morning after an avalanche covered all of the westbound lanes of the highway with snow early Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Colorado Department of Transportation said crews would begin mitigation work at the Narrows on Vail Pass at first daylight. The agency said it could not provide an estimate on when the highway might reopen until that mission is conducted and they can determine how much snow needs to be cleared.

Colorado State Patrol was first notified of the slide at mile marker 186 around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. According to a tweet from CSP, a tow truck was caught in the avalanche. No injuries have been reported.

The alternate route around the I-70 closure is Highway 91, however, it is closed between Leadville and Copper Mountain due to a large natural gas leak that was caused by a second avalanche.

The second slide occurred around 5 a.m. near the Conoco in Copper Mountain, according to a Facebook post from Summit Fire and EMS.

It ruptured a natural gas pipeline between the Conoco Station in Copper Mountain and the water treatment plant according to Summit Fire. Around 7:30 a.m., the agency said Xcel was working on the issue and expected to have the leak resolved soon. No evacuations are in place, according to Summit Fire.

In a Tweet, Copper Mountain said the rest of the resort was not affected and said they would open but could not yet say when they would open for the day.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said four backcountry zones have gone to extreme (5 of 5) Avalanche Danger since the ten-zone forecast format began.

Historic avalanches are running, the CAIC said. It urged people not to travel in or near avalanche terrain.

Avalanche Warnings are in place for the Front Range, Steamboat and Flat Tops, Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa, and San Juan Mountains.

On Sunday there were two avalanches along I-70 in the Officer's Gulch area, which is about 10 miles east of where the slide happened Thursday morning. The second slide on Sunday covered the lanes of the highway and swept vehicles out of the eastbound lanes and into the median.

On Tuesday, CDOT stopped traffic on I-70 to do allow for avalanche mitigation and a slide that the agency triggered came down and covered that highway with several feet of snow. A large section of the highway was closed in both directions for about 9 hours. US 40 was also closed on Tuesday for avalanche mitigation work.

