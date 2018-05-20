Two people died at the scene of a crash along Highway 83 near Jones Road in rural Douglas County Sunday afternoon, state troopers said.

Three people were also suffered serious injuries in the wreck, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

State troopers said they got the call about the crash around 12:17 p.m. Highway 83 has been closed since troopers first got on scene.

The cause and circumstances of the wreck are still being investigated. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck and one rolled at least once, law enforcement said.

