AURORA, Colo. — Two people are dead after a Saturday morning crash after a crash in Aurora at the intersection of Chambers Road and Hampden Avenue, according to law enforcement.

The crash happened at 6:30 a.m., according to Lt. Lanigan with the Aurora Police Department. The intersection of the crash is well-traveled and surrounded on all sides by businesses.

According to Lanigan, the cause of the crash was definitely speed. The driver of the car that caused the crash passed away, Lanigan said. It was just a single car involved with two people inside - both men inside died. No word on their ages.

Alcohol may have been involved, but law enforcement is waiting for a toxicology report.

The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle on Chambers and the vehicle came to a final resting place in the parking lot of a business there.

The intersection was never closed, Lanigan said. The parties involved have yet to be identified.

