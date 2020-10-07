Hit-and-run crash sends 2 to hospital, 1 in critical condition, DPD says

Police are looking for a white or silver, newer truck model that ran from the crash scene in the 3000 block of South Raleigh Street.

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a two-car, hit-and-run crash in the 3000 block of South Raleigh Street that sent two people to the hospital, one person is in critical condition.

Police said both pedestrians were transported to the hospital and Raleigh Street at Cornell Avenue is closed. They suggested that drivers take alternate routes around the crash.

The car that ran from the crash is a white or silver, newer truck model.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

