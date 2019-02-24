SHERIDAN, Colo. — "Please don't drink and drive."

That's the message from the Sheridan Police Department after two of their officers were injured by a suspected DUI driver slamming into the back of their patrol car Sunday morning along South Federal Boulevard.

Both officers were rushed to a nearby hospital, treated and then released, the Police Department said via Twitter.

Information regarding where this happened along Federal, the time or any identifying info about the driver have not been released by the department.

