3 injured in DUI crash in Aurora, police say

Investigators were looking into whether any of those involved in the crash had been at a large house party in the area, a police spokesman said.

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were taken to a hospital, one with serious injuries, after a DUI crash early Saturday on a rural road in Aurora, according to police.

The crash happened about 1:40 a.m. just east of the intersection of East Jewell Avenue and East Yale Avenue, an Aurora Police Department (APD) spokesperson said. The road is in a rural area about four miles east of E-470.

According to the initial investigation, two vehicles were heading west on Jewell when one rear-ended the other.

Nine people total were in the vehicles. Three people were taken to a hospital. One of those, a passenger, had serious injuries that were not life-threatening, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to APD. Investigators were looking into whether some of the people involved in the crash had been at a house party in the area, the APD spokesperson said.