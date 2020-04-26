Two teens die in single-vehicle crash in Weld County

The pickup truck rolled and hit a power pole late Saturday, killing the driver and passenger.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two teenagers, ages 17 and 18, died in a crash late Saturday when their pickup hit a power pole north of Greeley, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The crash was reported at 11:52 p.m. on Weld County Road 39 just south of Weld County Road 66, about 2 miles north of Greeley.

The pickup was going south on WCR 39 when it went off the side of the road and into a ditch. The vehicle rolled and hit a power pole, said a CSP spokesperson.

The driver and passenger were both ejected from the vehicle and died on scene. Speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash, the CSP spokesperson said.

The driver was identified as Ivan Dominguez-Castillo, 18, of Evans, and the passenger was Cesar Madera, 17, of LaSalle.

Roads were closed for several hours for the investigation but were back open by 8 a.m. Sunday.