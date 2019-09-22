LARKSPUR, Colo. — Several motorcyclists were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash that led to lane closures on northbound I-25 near Upper Lake Gulch Road Sunday afternoon, according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

The crash was reported at around 11:25 a.m. and it is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash, CSP said.

Authorities added no life-threatening injuries were reported.

One lane has been reopened since the crash and no detours have been set at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

