Driver, passenger ID'd in Golden crash that killed 1, injured 4

Police identified the two people in the vehicle that caused a fiery crash Friday at 6th Avenue and Colfax in Golden.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Police on Wednesday identified the driver and passenger of a speeding vehicle that ran a red light and caused a fiery crash last week at West 6th Avenue and West Colfax Avenue.

The crash happened about 5 a.m. Friday. A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu was speeding east on 6th Avenue when it ran a red light at Colfax and hit a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban. The Suburban was on Colfax and was in the intersection with a green light when it was hit and caught fire, authorities said.

One person died and four people were hospitalized.

The two people in the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu were 18-year-old Guillermo Ramirez and 24-year-old Brisia Leon, according to the Golden Police Department (GPD).

Leon died in the crash and leaves behind three children ages 4, 5, and 8, GPD said in a news release.

Ramirez is hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Because Leon was thrown from the vehicle and Ramirez was in an "inconclusive" position in the vehicle, GPD is still investigating which one was the driver.

The three people who were in the Suburban are hospitalized with injuries and burns. GPD said they are two women ages 71 and 50 and 32-year-old man, all related to one another. The 71-year-old woman suffered the worst injuries, GPD said.

Just prior to the crash, the Malibu passed a GPD officer who was traveling the same direction on 6th Avenue, according to a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) spokesperson.

The officer estimated that the Malibu was traveling 90 to 100 mph, CSP said. The posted speed limit in that area is 45 mph.

