CDOT replacing I-70 bridge over Harlan Street

CDOT said the new eastbound and westbound bridges should have a longer lifespan. They're also replacing the noise walls.

DENVER — Two bridges on Interstate 70 are to be replaced in west Denver.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the project at I-70 and Harlan Street.

CDOT said that replacing both westbound and eastbound bridges over Harlan Street will improve safety for travel under the bridges.

The current bridges experience frequent deck and concrete cracking due to age, heavy usage and seasonal weather.

The project hopes to extend the lifespan of the bridges and support increased traffic on the I-70 corridor. CDOT said additional safety improvements will be made to the Harlan Street, 48th Avenue and westbound I-70 ramp intersection.

CDOT plans for construction on the bridges to end in 2024.

The Harlan Street project is the second bridge replacement project to kick off along the I-70 west corridor in 2022, following the groundbreaking of the I-70 over 32nd Avenue bridge replacement project in March, CDOT said.

