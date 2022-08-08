Westbound I-70 will be closed all weekend in Denver

This final shift is taking place the same month that the Central 70 Project celebrates its 4th anniversary of the start of construction.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close westbound Interstate 70 for a traffic shift in the heart of Denver this weekend.

The traffic shift will close westbound I-70 between Interstate 270 and Brighton Boulevard will close from Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 a.m.

The on-ramps to westbound I-70 between Quebec Street and Brighton Boulevard will also be closed this weekend.

On Monday, Aug. 29, motorists will be driving in the new, permanent alignment, completing the final traffic shift and major construction activities on I-70.

This final shift is taking place the same month that the Central 70 Project celebrates its fourth anniversary of the start of construction.

CDOT said crews need to remove the temporary jersey barrier that once separated westbound and eastbound traffic in its temporary configuration in the westbound bore of the tunnel. Crews also will place the final lift of asphalt on westbound I-70 between Colorado and Brighton boulevards.

“We want to thank the traveling public for their patience as this monumental project nears completion,” said Bob Hays, CDOT Central 70 project director.

The Central 70 Project's first major shift, also known as the "Mile High Shift," occurred in May 2021, when CDOT moved all six lanes of I-70 traffic between Brighton Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard from a viaduct to a lowered section of road. The traffic configuration marked a new chapter in Colorado’s history, with the interstate moving 30 feet below ground.

The Central 70 Project, which broke ground in 2018, is reconstructing a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 70, adding one new Express Lane in each direction, removing the aging 56-year-old viaduct and lowering the interstate between Brighton and Colorado Boulevards.

CDOT said traffic should be in its final configuration by late 2022 with landscaping, installation of park elements and additional items continuing through 2023.

More information on the $1.2 billion project is available at Central70.CDOT.gov. Motorists can use COtrip.org or CDOT’s COtrip Planner mobile app to plan alternate routes.

