Bridge over South Platte reopens in Denver

The South Platte River Trail is also now open for walking and biking following closures that began in September.

DENVER — A new bridge over the South Platte River has opened in central Denver.

The West 8th Avenue bridge over the South Platte River was closed in September 2021 so crews could replace a 92-year-old bridge.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) said the new bridge at the same location is wider, better and safer for travel, offering a second eastbound travel lane for people in cars and 10-foot-wide sidewalks that are more comfortable for people who walk and bike.

The bridge is located between Zuni Street and Federal Boulevard in Denver's Sun Valley and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

Funding to replace the decades-old bridge came from the voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond Program, according to DOTI. The bridge was refurbished once in the 1960’s, but DOTI believes the new structure will serve for decades.

DOTI said the South Platte River Trail that runs underneath the 8th Avenue bridge is also open for walking and biking, with one ramp connection to 8th Avenue complete and the other due to be complete in the next week or two.

Crews will be on-site for a few more weeks cleaning up and doing final touches.

