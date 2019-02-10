PIERCE, Colo. — A 9-year-old boy died after the SUV he was riding in crashed into a semi-truck in Weld County Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Just before 1:30 p.m., Trooper Josh Lewis with CSP said a 2018 Dodge Durango was traveling westbound on Weld County Road 90.

The driver of that vehicle, a 41-year-old woman from Wellington, ran a stop sign, slamming into the trailer of semi-truck driving northbound on Highway 85, Lewis said.

The truck, a 2000 Kenworth, overturned, according to Lewis. A 44-year-old man from Carr was driving it at the time and was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also seriously injured in the crash. The 9-year-old boy was a passenger in that vehicle. He died shortly after he was brought to the hospital, Lewis said.

Lewis said drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash. He did not know if any charges would be filed.

