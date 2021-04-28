Car hit by A Line train in Aurora

The car's driver suffered serious injuries, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — A car was struck by a University of Colorado A-Line train Wednesday afternoon in Aurora.

Aurora Police Department (APD) said the crash happened in the intersection at Chambers and Smith roads. That's between Airport and Sable boulevards, just south of Interstate 70 and east of Interstate 225.

Aurora Fire Rescue were assessing passengers on the train for any injuries, police said

Chambers Road will be closed for an extended period of time, APD said.

