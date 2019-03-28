ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy with the Adams County Sheriff's Office was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle, which resulted in the death of a passenger in the second vehicle, a spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol said.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of East 88th Avenue and Highway 79, just north of Bennett. The deputy and the other driver were taken the hospital, but no information about their conditions is available at this time.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. They should use East 88th Avenue and Converse Road as an alternate route.

