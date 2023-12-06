Adams County closes flooded roads for repairs

Several roads will be closed to the public until repairs can be made.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Severe weather with heavy rain and flooding forced the closure on Tuesday of several roads in Adams County.

Portions of 15th Avenue, 168th Avenue and East 112th Avenue will remain closed until further notice.

Adams County officials said the roadways are unsafe and will remain impassable to the public until flood waters recede and necessary repairs are made.

The following roads are closed to the public:

15th Avenue, from Bradbury-Krebs Road to Xmore Road

168th Avenue, from Mimosa Road to Leader Road

East 112th Avenue, from Tower Road to Third Creek

Several storms with hail, wind, lightning and rain hit the Denver metro area and Boulder on Monday.

The first storms formed about 10:30 a.m. Monday in the southwest Denver metro area, around Morrison, Lakewood and Littleton.

A Flood Watch was in effect Monday for the Denver area, the Palmer Divide, Fort Collins and out towards the eastern Colorado plains.

Meteorologist Chris Bianchi said about 1 to 2 inches of hail fell on Boulder.

