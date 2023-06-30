Drivers warned to stay away from closed roads after 2 vehicles fall into sinkholes

Adams County's public works team is closely monitoring roads and closing the ones where water is creating dangerous conditions.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County government on Friday urged drivers to stay away from closed roads after recent rainfall caused flooding, erosion and sinkholes in the area.

Adams County said its public works team is closely monitoring roads and closing the ones where water is creating dangerous conditions.

Despite that, the county said, two vehicles have fallen into sinkholes while driving on closed roads in the past week.

In one case, an SUV fell upside down into a sinkhole on East 68th Avenue near Watkins Road. The driver was seriously injured.

The incident shown below happened on East 144th Avenue between Penrith Road and Converse Road. No one was hurt, but a county spokesperson said it might take some time to remove the truck due to concerns over getting crews on that road.

Officials said drivers should not drive around road closure warning signs or try to drive on closed roads, as the conditions can be extremely dangerous and even life-threatening.

Adams County said you can report any dangerous conditions or flooding by calling 303.288.1535. If there's an emergency, call 911.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.