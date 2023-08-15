Oldest bridge in the Colorado highway system is getting replaced in Denver

For more than a century, Denverites have relied on the the bridge to cross I-25 and the South Platte River.

DENVER — The oldest bridge on the Colorado state highway system is being replaced.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is in the midst of a project to replace the 112-year-old Alameda bridge over Interstate 25 and the South Platte River in Denver.

CDOT said the the Alameda Bridge, originally constructed in 1911 and widened in 1966, is the oldest bridge on the state highway system and also one of the most deficient.

Regulators have raised concerns for years about the safety of the bridge, which provides a link for residents to cross waterway.

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians will soon have a new way to safely cross the South Platte River as the previous bridge will be replaced with a new structure.

The project will also reconfigure the I-25 South Santa Fe Drive interchange, eliminating South Platte River Drive from Alameda to Cedar, and divert traffic to the widened South Lipan Street north of West Alameda Avenue.

The South Platte River Trail is to be reconstructed with an increased 12-foot concrete trail, a four-foot finely crushed stone trail, and three-foot vegetated shoulders for an overall trail width of 22 feet.

The project began in January and is expected to last through December 2024. Ames Construction is the project's contractor.

CDOT said of the road and bridge projects now underway across Colorado, the $22.8 million Alameda Bridge Project is the third largest in the state; and the largest to have broken ground in the Denver area.

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) and CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew held a press conference Tuesday to provide an update on the project.

"This new bridge will be modern and suitable for today," DeGette said.

"We love historic bridges, but we don't want them to be historic when we're driving on them," Lew said. "We have a lot to do to update Alameda Avenue to make it suitable for the next 100 years."

