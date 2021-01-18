Lane closures at Alameda and Colorado in Denver begin Monday

Denver Water aims to install or replace an average of 106,000 feet of pipe a year.

DENVER — Daily lane closures on East Alameda Avenue in Denver will begin Monday, Jan. 18, Denver Water announced.

The lane closures will occur in each direction on East Alameda Avenue between South Colorado Boulevard and South Garfield Street as crews upgrade a water main under the road. This closure is located in the area between Cherry Creek Mall and Glendale.

Denver Water said there will be at least one open lane of traffic in each direction during this work, which will take approximately one week to complete. These closures will be in place 24 hours a day.

Denver Water said the work is part of a program to install or replace an average of 106,000 feet of pipe a year throughout a water distribution system that contains more than 3,000 miles of water mains.

> Above video: Denver changing pH level of its water as part of lead reduction plan.

As part of Denver Water’s Lead Reduction Program, Denver Water will replace customer-owned lead service line with a copper water line, at no direct charge to the customer, when discovered during a project. For more information on Denver Water’s Lead Reduction Program, please visit denverwater.org/lead.

DENVER WATER FUN FACTS:

Serves 1.5 million people in the Denver metro area.

Operates and maintains 3,000 miles of pipe.

Operates and maintains 20 dams.

Operates and maintains 22 pump stations.

Operates and maintains 30 underground storage tanks.

Operates and maintains four treatment plants.

Collection system covers more than 4,000 square miles.

