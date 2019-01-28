DENVER — Several cities, including Aurora, Boulder, Broomfield, Centennial, Denver, Lone Tree, Longmont and Arapahoe and Douglas counties are on "Accident Alert" because of poor travel conditions owing mostly to the accumulating snow and blowing winds.

An "Accident Alert" in Colorado means that unless the accident has injuries, is a hit-and-run, has an impaired driver, blocks streets, involves city property or personnel, involves someone without insurance or involves an undrivable vehicle - exchange insurance information and do an online report.

According to the Denver Police Department, at least 78 cars have been involved in accidents from 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Monday - and that total is likely to grow quickly as we go through rush hour. DPD asked motorists in a tweet to "drive like there's a cop on every corner" - which is great advice. Drive slow, drive carefully - and give yourself extra time and space.

The exact number of crashes and road closures is changing constantly by the minute. The most important thing is to give yourself extra time on your commute just in case there are road troubles.

A crash at South Sable and East Exposition in Aurora has sent one person to the hospital with injuries and shut down the intersection for several hours, according to the Aurora Police Department. The RTD R Line in that area is shut down between Florida Station and 13th Avenue Station and service will be provided by bus shuttle, the transportation district said.

RTD is reporting delays throughout the Front Range due to this weather on all services - if you use city transit, check the status of your train or bus line at this link.

Wheat Ridge police called into 9NEWS to report a jacknifed tractor-trailer on I-70 West at Highway 58. Traffic is down to one lane and the public information officer said cars were stopped as far back as Wadsworth Boulevard.

Before you drive, always clear your car of snow - that includes all your windows. Use your wipers and your lights - always in weather like this!

Colorado State Patrol is reporting poor conditions across several interstates and highways surrounding the metro and into the mountains. Interstate 70 is closed at mile marker 205 (Silverthorne) headed east all the way to mile marker 215 due to a car fire in the Eisenhower Tunnel and multiple spinouts in the area.

According to the National Weather Service, light to moderate snow will likely continue through the 10 a.m. hour - through rush hour, basically. The snow is expected over the southern Interstate 25 corridor (as Greeley is dry this morning).

This story will be updated with more information as traffic conditions either improve or deteriorate. For now, 9NEWS encourages you to follow CSP Golden's suggestion:

"If you haven't left for work yet, make another cup of coffee, curl up and watch your favorite news channel," they wrote on Twitter. We assume they mean Corey, Gary and company on 9NEWS right now!

