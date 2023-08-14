Aurora begins citing speeders with radar cameras

Any vehicles recorded traveling 11 mph or more above the speed limit would be considered in violation once verified by APD.

AURORA, Colo. — Drivers in Aurora can now be caught speeding by cameras.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) has launched a 13-month pilot program using photo enforcement to ticket drivers who are speeding in the city.

The photo speed enforcement, which city council approved in July 2022, hopes to make travel on Aurora roadways safer for all users.

APD will start issuing citations Monday after a 30-day warning period ended.

Aurora’s program features vehicles equipped with advanced laser systems capable of pinpointing a speeding vehicle, even on a multi-lane road. Any vehicles recorded traveling 11 mph or more above the speed limit would be considered in violation once verified by APD.

Fines are state capped at $40 per citation and $80 in school zones, according to APD. Motorists who receive a citation for driving more than 25 mph over the posted speed limit also will receive a summons, which can be disputed in Aurora Municipal Court.

Fines will help cover the cost of the program, as well as neighborhood traffic calming projects across the city, APD said. The vehicles will operate seven days a week.

“Traffic fatalities have been on the rise in Colorado and throughout the country, and speeding is a major contributing factor,” said APD Chief Art Acevedo. “We recognize as a department that something must be done. The photo enforcement program is another important tool that we will utilize in our mission to keep our residents and the traveling public safe.”

APD said at the end of the 13-month pilot, an analysis will be conducted to determine the effectiveness and impact of the program and if it should be permanently adopted in Aurora.

APD said similar speeding-ticket programs have proven successful in deterring speeding and reducing crashes and fatalities.

“Studies show there is a direct correlation between receiving a speeding ticket and a motorist changing future driving behaviors,” said Lt. Carrigan Bennett with the Aurora Police Department Traffic Section. “Once deployed, we expect the photo enforcement vehicles will prompt safer driving habits, especially near schools, around parks and in our densely populated residential neighborhoods.”

