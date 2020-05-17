Passenger killed, driver badly injured when car crashes into tree in Aurora

Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the accident at East Alameda and South Lima, according to Aurora police.

AURORA, Colo. — One person died and another was badly injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night at the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Lima Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Responders from Aurora Fire Rescue and Aurora police responded to the crash at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

When responders arrived at the scene, they found a white Chrysler 300 partially in the street. Good Samaritans had already taken the driver and passenger out of the vehicle, the release says.

Both of the vehicle's occupants were taken to hospitals. The passenger died of his injuries. The driver was in critical condition.

Aurora police says it appears the Chrysler was going west on Alameda when it hit a curb, drove up on the sidewalk, lost control and struck a tree on the north side of the street.

Alcohol and speed are considered to be contributing factors in the crash, according to police.

Aurora police didn't release the name of the passenger. That identification will come later from the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

The Aurora Police Traffic Investigations unit is continuing to investigate the crash. They ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it to call Detective Chad Berger at 303-739-6623.