5 injured after overnight crash in Aurora

The crash happened near East 6th Avenue and Interstate 225 late Sunday night.

AURORA, Colo. — Five people were injured after a crash near East 6th Avenue and Interstate 225 Sunday night.

At about 11:25 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue (Aurora Fire) was called to a report of a serious crash near I-225 and East 6th Avenue. When crews arrived to the scene, they found a single vehilce that had rolled onto the median, according to Aurora Fire.

Crews immediately began treating patients on scene, Aurora Fire said in a tweet. Aurora Fire crews had to extract some of the patients from inside the vehicle. All five patients were transported to the hospital with life-treatening injuries, according to Aurora Fire.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

