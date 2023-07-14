5 people injured – 2 critically – in Aurora crash

The westbound lanes of Iliff Avenue will be shut down at Sable Boulevard for at least three hours, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Five people, including a pedestrian, were injured in a crash Friday afternoon at East Iliff Avenue and South Sable Boulevard, according to Aurora Police.

Just after 2 p.m., a pickup truck ran a red light and hit a passenger vehicle that was turning left from Iliff onto Sable. The pickup rolled several times over 300 feet and came to rest on its wheels. Speed was being investigated as a factor in the crash, police said.

The westbound lanes of Iliff will be closed for at least three hours, according to police.

Seven people total were in the two vehicles. Two occupants were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and two more were being treated for minor injuries, police said.

A pedestrian was also taken to a hospital for minor injuries when they were struck by an auger that flew out of the pickup bed, a police spokesman said.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

