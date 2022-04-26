South Parker Road closed at Quincy following crash

The driver of a car involved in the crash was transported to the hospital, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — South Parker Road at East Quincy Avenue was closed early Tuesday morning after a crash in the area brought down power lines, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

At about 5:53 a.m., APD tweeted that it was a single-vehicle crash and the only occupant of the vehicle was transported to the hospital. APD first tweeted about the crash just after 4 a.m., saying multiple people were injured in the crash and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office was assisting.

About 20 minutes after the first tweet, APD sent an update saying power lines were down in the area of the crash. APD urged the public to plan for a different route during the morning commute.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, according to APD.

Xcel Energy had been notified about the power lines. As of 5:45 a.m., Xcel was reporting 29 customers in the area that were impacted by the power outage.

