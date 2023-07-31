Police investigate shooting in Aurora

Police found a driver who had been shot near East 6th Avenue and Chambers Road.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning.

At about 3:01 a.m., APD officers were originally called to a report of a crash near East 6th Avenue and Chambers Road, according to police.

Once officers arrived they found a driver who was unconscious and had been shot, police said. The driver, a man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, APD said.

Police closed all lanes of East 6th Avenue between East Centertech Parkway and Chambers Road as police conduct their investigation. The road is expected to remain closed into the Monday morning commute, according to police.

Drivers are asked to consider using East Mississippi Avenue or East Colfax Avenue as alternate routes.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

