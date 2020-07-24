Bicyclist killed in Aurora crash Thursday night

Aurora Police said there are no witnesses to the fatal crash on East Hampden Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash in Aurora Thursday night.

It happened on East Hampden Avenue between East Hampden Circle and South Laredo Street, APD said.

East Hampden Avenue is closed in both directions while APD investigates the crash. They are asking drivers to use Dartmouth or Quincy as alternate routes.

APD officers said it looked like the bicyclist was traveling north on South Kalispell Street and the car was traveling westbound on East Hampden Avenue when they collided.

The driver of the car did stay on the scene of the crash, APD said.

Police said they have no witnesses at the scene, so they can't determine who was at fault in the accident at this time.