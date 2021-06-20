Vehicle going 120 mph loses control, crashes on I-225, police say

All three occupants were ejected, and one of them died, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — A vehicle going about 120 mph lost control and crashed Sunday on Interstate 225, resulting in the death of one of the occupants, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash before 1 a.m. Sunday on southbound I-225 just south of East Colfax Avenue, according to an APD news release.

The initial investigation showed that the vehicle, a 2005 Subaru WRX, was going about 120 mph when the driver lost control and crashed. None of the three occupants was wearing a seat belt, and all of them were ejected, APD said.

Two adult occupants were injured and treated at a hospital. The third victim, a female of undetermined age, died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the name of the victim after she's been positively identified and her next of kin notified.

I-225 southbound was closed for the initial police investigation and has since reopened.

The Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit was investigating the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call police.

