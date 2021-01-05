Man ejected from vehicle, killed in I-70 crash on Saturday morning

The crash involved one car, and police said they closed the westbound lanes near E-470 for several hours.

AURORA, Colo. — A man died after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash on Interstate 70 on Saturday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Police said they responded to the crash about 2:40 a.m. and located a vehicle that had gone off the right side of I-70 westbound between the E-470 tollway and the East Colfax Avenue exit.

There was only one person in the car. Police said he was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

APD closed the westbound lanes of I-70 for several hours to investigate the crash.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the driver after making a positive identification and once his next of kin are notified.

The investigation was still ongoing by the APD Traffic Investigations Unit. APD said they do not know the cause of the crash.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information on the crash can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

