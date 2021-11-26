Man dies from injuries after crash on South Parker Road

A driver died of his injuries from a three-vehicle crash on Nov. 10, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A driver involved in a three-vehicle crash this month on South Parker Road has died of his injuries, Aurora Police said on Friday.

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the intersection of Parker and East Yale Avenue, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a news release.

A Toyota Highlander was speeding northbound on Parker and ran a red light at Yale, according to the department. The vehicle crashed into a Ford Expedition and a Toyota Corolla in the intersection, police said.

The adult male driver of the Highlander was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and died from those injuries on Tuesday, APD said.

The drivers of the other vehicles had minor injuries.

It was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, according to the release.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the name of the deceased driver.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has dash-cam video of the crash and hasn't talked to police yet can contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

