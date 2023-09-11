Man killed in Sunday night crash

A 21-year-old man was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram when he hit a man in the intersection of Peoria Street and East Montview Boulevard, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department said it is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that killed a man late Sunday night.

About 10:19 p.m., Aurora Police officers responded to the intersection of Peoria Street and East Montview Boulevard for a report of a crash.

A 21-year-old man driving a 2012 Dodge Ram was heading south on Peoria Street when he hit a pedestrian who was crossing the intersection, according to police.

The driver of the Dodge remained on scene and cooperated with officers, police said. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, according to police.

Investigators are still determining who had the right of way, police said. Anyone with information about the crash can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

