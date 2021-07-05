I-225 ramp closed for fatal crash involving U-Haul truck

The preliminary investigation suggests the driver had a medical incident, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said it was investigating a fatal crash Monday morning involving a U-Haul truck.

Officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle crash at 8:12 a.m. at the off-ramp to northbound Interstate 225 from East Colfax Avenue, according to an APD spokesman.

A U-Haul truck with a trailer drove off the right side of eastbound Colfax and struck a sign. The cause of the crash was under investigation, but preliminary information suggested that the driver had a medical episode, APD said.

The trailer was blocking the off-ramp from northbound I-225 to Colfax, and the off-ramp was closed, according to police.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after notification of next of kin.

