Motorcyclist dies after crash in Aurora

The rider was found by a passing motorist on the side of North Fitzsimons Parkway, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist found unconscious after a crash on North Fitzsimons Parkway was taken to a hospital where he later died, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said on Saturday.

APD said that a passing motorist saw a motorcycle laying on the side of road at Fitzsimons and North Victor Street. Upon investigation, the motorist found an unconscious and unresponsive man several feet away from the motorcycle, police said.

The rider was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, APD said.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the rider's identity after next of kin are notified.

This crash is still under investigation by the Aurora Police Traffic Investigation Unit, APD said.

Anyone who witnesses this crash can call police, said APD.

Additionally, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

